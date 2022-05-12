Going for gold

Khaleej Times readers highlight everything that they love about the new KT Gold annual subscription service that offers exclusive rewards to loyal readers

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 12:15 AM

Priority delivery, exclusive invites to entertainment & lifestyle concerts and business networking events, as well as a chance to collaborate with Khaleej Times’ wknd magazine are just some of the reasons why the new KT Gold annual subscription service is proving to be a hit among readers of the English daily.

Priced at Dh499, KT Gold unlocks a series of new features for readers such as an additional Dh400 cash dining voucher at premium casual dining chain Nando’s. Readers will also be assigned to a dedicated account manager and receive a KT Gold Card with their name embossed on it along with a copy of the KT Golden Nation Book.

UAE Golden Visa holders will avail a further 25 per cent discount for the service. Dr Kundan Das, a Dubai resident who works at Latifa Hospital, says that he was drawn to the KT Gold Card because of the host of new benefits that it offers, especially opportunities to participate in several local events across the UAE. He also says that he was delighted at the 25 per cent discount that is being offered to UAE Golden Visa holders such as himself.

“I was just about to renew my subscription, so this initiative came at the right time,” says Dr Das. “I have been a subscriber for over 15 years with Khaleej Times and I like to start off my day by reading the newspaper before I come into work. The satisfaction of updating yourself about global and local news with a physical copy of the paper in the morning just doesn’t compare to watching it on television,” says Dr Das.

He also describes Khaleej Times as a “very versatile” newspaper. “You feel like you have covered the whole globe once you read all the breaking news stories. I like to read the soft news features again in the evening with a cup of green tea after work.”

Vincent Madaray, who works at Burjeel hospital, says he has bought first subscription after seeing the newspaper at his neighbour’s doorstep every morning. “I used to glance at the headlines and then read it online, but I prefer to have the printed edition in my hand and enjoy it with a cup of coffee in the morning. I also like to take the newspaper with me to work and share it with my patients. I particularly enjoy the sports section and the coverage around cricket.”

Madaray says that he is most excited about receiving his copy of the KT Golden Nation Book, a book that chronicles the UAE’s momentous journey — showcased in the front pages of KT — since its formation on December 2, 1971. “I love to read, so I am most excited about receiving the book.”

Umm Al Quwain resident Humaid Saif says that he feels “extremely valued” as a reader when he upgraded his subscription to the KT Gold model. Like Das and Madaray, he says that he prefers to have a copy of the newspaper early at his doorstep before he leaves for work. “I read through the local news section to stay updated and I always make time to read through the opinions and ask the experts sections as well for their insights on key topics.”

“There are several very attractive points that drew me to the KT Gold Card such as the exclusive invites for events as well as the opportunity to collaborate with the newspaper,” he adds. “I have been a KT subscriber for a very long time and I am looking forward to getting a copy of the KT Golden Nation Book.”

Al Ain resident and UAE Golden Visa holder Pawan Kumar says that he can’t imagine starting his day without a copy of the newspaper at his home. “I like to be well informed before going to work so I always go through the paper page by page. My family is the same and we all take the time to read the news. Khaleej Times always has good coverage and the new benefits just add to its appeal.”

Kumar also says that he appreciates the discount for Golden Visa holders as well as the priority delivery service. “I have talked about the KT Gold Card with my friends and associates as well and encouraged them to subscribe to the scheme as well because of the extra value that it offers,” he says.

The KT Gold Card subscription is limited time offer and interested readers should avail the opportunity at the soonest.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com