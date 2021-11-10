First look into Dubai Design Week

The fair is an annual week-long festival

By Team KT Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 12:36 PM

The latest edition of the Dubai Design Week is showcasing the best of the region’s creative offerings. More than 150 international and regional brands and designers are exhibiting at the design week from over 20 countries. The fair hosts five national collective showcases from Austria, France, Hungary, Italy and Spain.

