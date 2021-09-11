Expo 2020: Interpol, Europol to attend World Police Summit hosted in Dubai

The high profile global security event is the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East

The Dubai Police General Command has announced that they will be organising the World Police Summit in Dubai Exhibition Centre from March 13 to 16, 2022.

The summit will be attended by leading police organisations, including Interpol, Europol and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and representatives of local, regional and international police forces and law enforcement agencies, including the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.

The event will be held alongside Expo 2020 Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in partnership with dmg events and the support of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The summit is a high profile global security event and the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East. The integrated conference and exhibition, which focuses on the future of policing, public safety and security, will play an important role in developing the thought-leadership, direction and strategies that prepare police and law enforcement agencies for emerging policing challenges.

It will also provide a platform for law enforcement agencies to collaborate and share ideas on the latest solutions required to enhance public safety and security in the face of multiple emerging threats, including the growth of international criminal networks and cross-border cybercrimes.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “The summit is an important opportunity for senior local, regional and international police and law enforcement officials to connect with governments and policy makers to discuss the key priorities shaping the future of policing. As a first of its kind event in the region it will strengthen Dubai Police and the UAE’s leadership in innovative policing, crime prevention and security.”

Chief Cynthia Renaud, IACP President said: “As the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, the International Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to partner with Dubai Police for the World Police Summit. Our goal, to make the world a more secure and protected place, is closely aligned with the World Police Summit, and we are honoured to support our colleagues in Dubai.”

Over four days, the World Police Summit will feature over 200 speakers and attract over 2,000 delegates across six strategic conferences. With over 250 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors, the summit’s exhibition will deliver an unrivalled opportunity for police forces and law enforcement agencies to source and acquire the advanced technologies, services and solutions needed to ensure a safer world.

The World Police Summit will also host a high profile, invitation only round table for a select group of senior police leaderships, the outcomes of which will be disseminated as whitepapers and reports by the Dubai Police.

In addition, the summit will be the venue for the Emirates International Conference and Exhibition for Forensic Evidence and Criminology, and the Annual International Protection.

Forums will be organised by the Dubai Police General Command, in partnership and cooperation with The United Nations, to discuss drugs and drug addiction issues.

Dubai Police will also organise two other major events during the World Police Summit - the Dubai Police Academy Graduation and the global challenge for tactical teams (the UAE SWAT Challenge).