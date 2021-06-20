Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan pavilion to showcase world’s 1st recorded civilisation

Pavilion will showcase country's vast opportunities in tourism, commerce and investment sectors.

Pakistan on Sunday unveiled its pavilion and logo for Expo 2020 Dubai which will be held under the theme of “The Hidden Treasure".

The pavilion will have an attractive façade as well as an immersive walk-through experience to showcase Pakistan's vast opportunities in tourism, commerce and investment sectors.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting; Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for Commerce & Investment; and other senior officials attended the unveiling ceremony in Karachi.

“This is a great opportunity for Pakistan to show its immense potential to the world,” said Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

While addressing the media in Karachi, Abdul Razak Dawood said the pavilion will attract investors and tourists to Pakistan.

The pavilion will be divided into eight key spaces where visitors will experience the country's best-kept hidden treasures.

Visitors will be taken on a voyage through time, from the world’s first recorded civilisation to the virtual experiences of breathtaking landscapes, cultural and religious diversity, rich artisan traditions, and strong economic potentials that the South Asian nation offers to the world.

The pavilion will also feature a Pakistani cuisine restaurant by the name of “The Dhabba” and a souvenir shop, depicting impeccable crafts and providing a taste of the sumptuous cuisine from all parts of Pakistan.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

Many cultural events and business seminars will be held in multi-purpose halls of the pavilion during the 6-month event.

