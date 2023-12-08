etisalat by e& unveils first zero-footprint 5G mobile sites in MENA

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 8:43 AM

etisalat by e& today announced its green network initiatives, including its network and data centre's modernisation. This marks a significant step in etisalat by e&'s journey towards a sustainable future.

This follows e&'s commitment to achieving net zero emissions across its own operations covering scope 1 and 2 in all markets by 2040, building on its previous commitment to be net zero across its own operations in the UAE by 2030.

etisalat by e& has recently launched the first net-zero 5G Massive MIMO site deployment in the MENA region. The deployment, showcased at Expo City Dubai, highlights etisalat by e&'s commitment to environmental responsibility and technological excellence. Powered entirely by renewable energy, this 5G site represents the integration of sustainability and innovative wireless technology.

In addition, etisalat by e& has integrated a zero footprint RAN site within its network, focusing on eliminating carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency, and conserving resources, in alignment with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of etisalat by e&, said: "We are proud to have successfully implemented green solutions in our networks and data centres, particularly in Expo City Dubai, which hosts COP28. This demonstrates our commitment to aligning technological advancements with sustainability. These achievements also reflect etisalat by e&'s efforts to adopt modern technology, provide exceptional customer experiences and enhance its position as a leader in innovation, setting a benchmark for the ICT sector's contribution to deploying environment-friendly solutions."

From a data centre perspective, etisalat by e& has implemented several initiatives to minimise environmental impact. These initiatives include reducing energy and water usage, utilising eco-friendly materials, minimising waste, using renewable energy, implementing a decarbonisation programme, and promoting the recovery, recycling, and reutilisation of refrigerant gas. These initiatives are fundamental to the company's corporate sustainability efforts.

etisalat by e& continues to modernise its network by incorporating more energy-efficient equipment and solutions, resulting in power consumption reduction between 15 to 50 per cent while utilising smart power-saving features such as AI-powered power amplifier shutdown and intelligent radio channels shutdown, adjusting to traffic load without compromising user experience.

ALSO READ: