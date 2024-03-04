New 'Dubai Farms' initiative launched to support Emirati farmers

UAE introduced a new bus route from the Capital to the temple for felicitating the weekend visits
A new initiative has been launched in Dubai to boost its agricultural sector. Named 'Dubai Farms', the programme seeks to support Emirati farmers and advance sustainable farming.
It was announced on Monday, March 5, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. In a post on X, he said that the intiative comes under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and is in alignment with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.
The programme will offer the following:
1. Farming consultation services
2. Required, regular lab testing
3. Contracts with specialised distributors of farming products
4. A new farmers' association
5. Subsidised farming supplies
6. Pest control services
7. A 'Best Home Garden' competition
8. Farming festivals and seasonal farmers' market events
