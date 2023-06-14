Emirati CEO receives prestigious award from American Nuclear Society

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi is the first Emirati and first Arab president of the World Association of Nuclear Operators

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s (ENEC), managing director and CEO, has received the prestigious Presidential Citation from the American Nuclear Society (ANS).

The Presidential Citation award was presented to him during the president’s plenary session of the 2023 ANS annual meeting, held under the theme of ‘Failure is not an Option’, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the US, this week.

According to ANS, the award was presented to Al Hammadi for his visionary leadership in leading the ENEC and the successful development of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The citation also recognised his demonstration to policy makers around the world that nuclear energy is a viable clean energy solution and recognised that his management has been instrumental in the delivery of the Barakah Plant and the nuclear infrastructure needed to support it.

The ANS is the premier organisation for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people’s lives and preserving the planet. Looking ahead to celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, ANS is committed to advancing, fostering, and promoting the development and application of nuclear sciences and technologies to benefit society.

Al Hammadi is the first Emirati and first Arab president of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO), after being voted in by members during the WANO Biennial General Meeting (BGM) in Prague, Czech Republic in October 2022. In addition, he was elected as Chair Elect of the Board of Directors of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) earlier in 2023.

The Barakah Plant provides significant environmental benefits for the nation today, and for the next 60 years and beyond. The first multi-unit operating plant in the Arab world, Barakah already powers more than 80 per cent of the clean electricity of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The plant has three commercially operating nuclear reactors, generating up to 4,200MW of baseload, reliable, clean electricity 24/7, and a fourth has now moved into operational readiness preparations. Playing a significant role in the UAE’s clean energy transition, ENEC and its subsidiaries are now one unit away from completing the four-unit Barakah Plant and realising its commitment to deliver up to 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity demands.

