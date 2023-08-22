Emirates A380 plane grounded in France after facing technical issues

The plane remained grounded at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 1:50 PM

An Emirates Airline Airbus A380 plane remained grounded at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France, following “some damage to a slat in the right wing” over the weekend, an airline spokesperson told Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“Emirates can confirm that flight EK 77 (from Dubai to Nice) landed normally and passengers and crew safely disembarked. Upon landing, engineers discovered some damage to a slat in the right wing, and the aircraft will remain on the ground to undergo further assessments,” the airline spokesperson said.

“Safety is our highest priority and will not be compromised,” the spokesperson underlined.

More details to follow