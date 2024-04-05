Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Henna artists fully booked as prices soar up to Dh2,000; trends revealed

Henna artist Sayeda Nis' designs

As Eid approaches, the demand for henna artists has surged dramatically. Many artists are fully booked, and salon reservations are running out despite the sharp increase in henna prices compared to ordinary days.

Some popular henna artists are experiencing a surge in bookings before Eid and are unable to accommodate additional appointments.

Several women have also observed a noticeable hike in henna prices, which can vary depending on the complexity of the design, starting from Dh250 and going up to Dh2,000.

Sayeda Nis, a henna artist who developed her interest very young, said: “For me, Eid is all about getting henna designs done.”

Sayeda Nis' designs

Henna trends

Sayeda has run out of appointment slots and is already fully booked for the upcoming festival. She spoke to Khaleej Times about the significant change in henna trends over the years, with minimalism and abstract taking over the traditional henna styles. Customers choose minimal yet elegant designs.

Sayeda's patterns

Vandana, another artist who started her henna journey at 15, shared a similar sentiment. The henna designer said that contemporary preferences lean towards simpler and more elegant henna patterns. "These days, people prefer more minimal styles, often opting for designs solely on the back of their hand," she noted.

Vandana's henna design

Vandana's henna design

Unique designs

In addition, there's a notable trend among henna artists who are creating unique styles these days. These designs can be calligraphy, verses, intricate and lacy patterns, elements of nature, or even animals.

One such prominent henna artist is Azra, renowned for her distinctive henna artistry. Azra has gained fame for her innovative style of henna, which sets her apart in the industry.

Azra's unique henna designs

She has collaborated with several well-known individuals and celebrities and was featured in various events and magazines, showcasing her exceptional talent and creativity through henna.

