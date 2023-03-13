UAE: Private school fee hike announced in Sharjah

The emirate is a magnet for high net-worth individuals for several reasons, including safety, security, and low taxes
The Sharjah Private Educational Authority has approved an annual tuition fee hike of up to 5 per cent from the next academic year.
The authority said it has evaluated the country's inflation rate and decided that schools with a rating above 'Acceptable' will be eligible to increase their annual tuition fee.
Taking to social media, the educational authority said, "In order to achieve the highest level of quality teaching and learning in the Emirate of Sharjah and in response to the private sector's needs to enhance resources and work requirements, it has been decided to adopt an annual tuition fee increase in Sharjah private schools of a rate not exceeding 5 per cent for the academic year 2023-2024, according to the school's academic evaluation and the country's inflation rate."
Recently, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had also approved a fee hike in private schools.
Under the School Fees Framework, private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be eligible to increase their fees by three per cent. Schools dropping in the annual ratings will not be eligible for any fee increase. Schools that improve their rating in the most recent inspections will be eligible to increase their fees according to the methodology outlined in the School Fees Framework.
This framework is applicable to all private schools in Dubai that have completed three years of operation.
