UAE: Indian school students gear up for first term exams this month

Schools even provided students and parents with information about the schedule before the summer holidays

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

Some Indian curriculum schools in the UAE are set to begin their term examinations soon and students are already getting ready for the first term exams, with the examinations mostly beginning in the second week of September.

Principals say nearly all the syllabus to be evaluated in the upcoming exams was completed before the start of the summer break.

Lalitha Suresh, Principal, GEMS Our Own Indian School – Dubai, said, “The terms are made up of an equal number of teaching-learning days, and the schedule of examinations is shared with students and parents before the end of the summer vacation. These dates are also published in our school diary, so that parents can plan their holidays and travels accordingly.

“While exams begin on 15 September, soon after the start of term, students are given enough time to revise, and teachers of course continue to support students and meet their needs through remedial sessions that are conducted after school.”

Revision worksheets to aid preparation

Revision worksheets and sample question papers were shared with students in their respective subject’s Google classrooms or similar platforms, so that children could revise and practice at their own pace.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO - Principal at Credence High School, said, “Students are well prepared, as this schedule was shared with the children prior to the summer vacation. At the same time revision is taking place regularly in the classes, now that our students are back to school after a rejuvenating summer break. The teachers, counsellors and supervisors are providing them all support to help them understand that assessments are all about understanding one's strengths, identification of concepts which need reinforcement.”

As soon as the new term started, some schools even shared a comprehensive revision schedule with parents to ensure learners receive the support they need.

Ambika Gulati, Principal, The Millennium School – Dubai said, “In our school examinations begin in the second week of September. These are Term 1 examinations for all students in Grade 3 upwards. Grades 10 and 12 have a unit test.

“Students are well prepared despite schools having only recently reopened. Almost all content that will be tested in the forthcoming examinations was completed prior to the summer holidays. In fact, we shared with students and parents' details of the portions for the examinations as well as the examination timetable prior to the summer holidays, while sample question papers with model answers were uploaded on our learning platform to help students ready themselves. As a school, we have also helped students set their goals and discuss these with their parents. Besides, our school counsellors are holding sessions with students on exam preparedness.”

Student well-being

But some schools emphasize the significance of student well-being.

Few institutes prioritize allowing students to fully enjoy their summer holidays, therefore conducting examinations before the school breaks for summer.

Mohammedali Kottakulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School, said, “We give a high importance on the well-being of its students. We want them to enjoy their summer holidays at its best without any heavy task to complete during the holidays. Hence, the periodic tests and term exams are completed at our school before proceeding for the summer holidays. Students coming back from holidays might not be well prepared for such exams. So, exams kept immediately after reopening might not be a full success because students need sufficient time to prepare for their exams.”

