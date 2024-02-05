Dubai: 40 UAE schools unite to promote poetry this week

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 1:44 PM

Students from 40 schools across the UAE are set to showcase their poetic talents at the 13th edition of 'The Poetic Heart – Connecting Humanity' this week.

Organised by SGI-Gulf, the annual convention, taking place at Emirates Institute of Finance auditorium in Dubai International Academic City from 9am to 1.30pm on February 8, aims to promote the love for poetry and cultural understanding among students.

This year's theme, 'Building a sustainable future together,' highlights the importance of sustainability.

Participants will recite poems in Arabic and English, touching on themes such as sustainability, peace, hope, happiness, and friendship. Notable schools like Abu Dhabi Indian School, Manor Hall International School Al Ain, and Al Diyafah High School are among the 40 schools involved.

Renowned poets, including Dr Shihab Ghanem and Silavana Salmanpur, will grace the event. Highlights include recitations of poems by the late Dr Daisaku Ikeda. The symposium will also feature performances by students of determination from institutions like The Al Noor Training Centre and Manzil, emphasising inclusivity.

Another special highlight is the SGI-Gulf’s chorus group 'Naseem,' which has been an integral part of the Poetic Heart since 2014, delivering songs on themes like peace, friendship, and invincible humanity. SGI Gulf Chairperson Suresh Premkumar said the event's goal to explore human values through art and culture.

The Poetic Heart symposium was conceived in 2012 by SGI Gulf in collaboration with UAE's well-known poet, Dr Shihab Ghanem with the vision of becoming one of UAE’s, and subsequently the region’s leading festival that celebrates poetry and embraces different cultures. Every year the convention comes together through an inspiring theme which focuses on building friendship and cultural ties in the communities.

