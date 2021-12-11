Dubai: Winners of Gov Games announced

The UAE Vice-President is among the most-mentioned leaders on the microblogging platform
Emirates Schools Establishment, Dubai State Security and F3 won the titles in their respective categories in the third edition of the Gov Games held at Expo Village.
The 2021 edition, officially sponsored by MyWhoosh, featured a remarkable turnout in its men's and women's team competitions as well as the ‘Community Games’.
Emirates Schools Establishment won the women’s team title while Dubai State Security emerged the men’s team champion. The ‘Community Games’ title was won by F3.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, lauded the teams that participated in the Gov Games. He said the tournament is designed to enhance collaboration and team bonding, and build strong relationships between teams representing local, regional and international governments.
The Dubai Crown Prince congratulated the winners and expressed his appreciation for the team spirit, sportsmanship, determination, collaborative mindset and physical and mental strength showed by the participants during the competition.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, awarded medals to the winners of Gov Games at a ceremony held at the end of the competition.
The teams that garnered the highest number of points in each category earned the ‘Gov Games Champion’ title. The tournament, which received widespread acclaim for promoting the values of teamwork and determination, is seen as an important event that promotes a culture of excellence and teamwork among government employees, which in turn supports the UAE and Dubai’s journey of progress.
