Dubai: Tearful reunion at airport for expat with wife, daughter after 10 years

Citizens and expats are cutting back on large get together and instead choosing to spend time only with their immediate family members
UAE1 day ago
Emotional scenes unfolded in the transit area of the Dubai International Airport as an Asian expat met his family after 10 years of separation.
The expat had requested the Dubai Police to facilitate the meeting. He said his wife and daughter were transiting via the airport’s Terminal 2 and that he wished to meet them.
"The Asian resident explained that he hadn't been with his family for 10 years due to some personal circumstances. He'd hoped the Dubai Police would support and help him see them after the long separation,” said Major-General Ali Ateeq Bin Lahej, director of the General Department of Airports Security.
"We responded to the man's request and handled all the necessary procedures to facilitate the family reunion in the transit area.”
The resident and his family expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Police for fulfilling their request.
"Thank you, Dubai Police. You've made me the happiest father in the world,” the police quoted him as saying.
Citizens and expats are cutting back on large get together and instead choosing to spend time only with their immediate family members
UAE1 day ago
The move will make everything an urban resident needs easily accessible by walking, cycling or using public transport
UAE1 day ago
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek
UAE1 day ago
The newly-made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers
UAE1 day ago
This week's Dh95 million once again went unclaimed
UAE1 day ago
Dozens of fatalities, injuries were reported in the disaster that took place south of Dhaka
UAE1 day ago
The leaders discuss the importance of the Arab countries' participation in Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE1 day ago
Churches have been forced to scale back or cancel services in light of a recent surge in Covid cases
UAE2 days ago