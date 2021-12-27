Dubai: Tearful reunion at airport for expat with wife, daughter after 10 years

The wife and daughter of the resident were transiting via the airport’s Terminal 2

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 3:44 PM

Emotional scenes unfolded in the transit area of the Dubai International Airport as an Asian expat met his family after 10 years of separation.

The expat had requested the Dubai Police to facilitate the meeting. He said his wife and daughter were transiting via the airport’s Terminal 2 and that he wished to meet them.

"The Asian resident explained that he hadn't been with his family for 10 years due to some personal circumstances. He'd hoped the Dubai Police would support and help him see them after the long separation,” said Major-General Ali Ateeq Bin Lahej, director of the General Department of Airports Security.

"We responded to the man's request and handled all the necessary procedures to facilitate the family reunion in the transit area.”

The resident and his family expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Police for fulfilling their request.

"Thank you, Dubai Police. You've made me the happiest father in the world,” the police quoted him as saying.