Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new UAE President

He was elected by the Federal Supreme Council on Saturday afternoon

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 1:21 PM Last updated: Sat 14 May 2022, 1:51 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the UAE’s third President.

He was elected by the Federal Supreme Council on Saturday afternoon, a day after his brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away.

“Mohamed bin Zayed carries the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, and is the founder of our centennial and the protector of our union.”

“We pledge our allegiance to him and to our people. Our country shall follow him towards the path of glory and prosperity.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will also be the 17th Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

