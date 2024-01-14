UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: RTA announces partial closure of cycling track on Sunday

It will be closed for 11 hours for a race

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM

Last updated: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the partial closure of Al Qudra cycling track on Sunday.

The track will be closed from 7am to 6pm on January 14 for the elite men's race, which is an event within the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The authority has requested cyclists to use alternative routes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE