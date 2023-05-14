Dubai records Dh47 billion FDI capital inflows in 2022

Emirate retains the world’s top position for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 4:53 PM

Dubai retained its position as the top global destination for attracting Greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects for the second year in a row in 2022.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, took to Twitter to announce that Greenfield FDI projects grew 89.5 per cent year-on-year, and to announce FDI capital inflows of Dh47 billion.

“The emirate's share of global Greenfield FDI projects in 2022 reached four per cent. These exceptional achievements support the strategic vision outlined by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. We are committed to building on these successes to further raise Dubai’s status as a leading global business and investment destination,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

In total, 1,173 FDI projects were announced in the emirate last year. The emirate was ranked seventh globally in FDI capital flows into greenfield projects.