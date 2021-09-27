Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
Dubai has been ranked as the fifth best city in the world in a global report. Resonance Consultancy’s World’s Best Cities Report 2021 places the Emirate ahead of cities like Tokyo, Singapore and Los Angeles.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The listing explores urban centres and covers a city’s safety, neighbourhoods, attractions and landmarks, according to a tweet by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Sunday.
The report summarises Dubai as an “alluring blend of over-the-top experiences, Arab heritage and luxury shopping”.
“You can ride the elevator to the top of the world’s tallest building for a bird’s-eye view, bet on the ponies at the world’s richest horse race and pose for photos in front of the world’s tallest choreographed fountains,” the report says.
“These experiences are not by accident: the city reinvented itself yet again throughout the 2010s … to an international tourism and business destination. That has helped attract the highest proportion of foreign-born population of any city worldwide, and they’re a sharp crowd, ranking #23 for Educational Attainment globally.”
The report said that Dubai’s ranking as the planet’s safest city despite “all this economic development and influx” of new residents “is truly astonishing”.
It also listed the attractions that are coming up in the city: The iconic Museum of the Future; the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai; and a new John Wick roller coaster, part of the Motiongate Dubai theme park.
The rankings, explained
Resonance Consultancy ranks the world’s best cities with populations of more than a million. It uses a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 24 areas.
The top four cities on the list are London, Paris, New York and Moscow.
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE16 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE16 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE16 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE20 hours ago