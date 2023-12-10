Dubai: Popular 'hidden' beach closed temporarily

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 9:48 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 11:07 AM

A popular beach in Dubai has been closed temporarily, Khaleej Times can reveal. A notice board announcing the temporary closure has been put up at the entrance of Al Sufouh Beach.

The drive-in beach is also known as 'secret', 'hidden' and 'Black Palace' beach.

When Khaleej Times visited the beach on Friday night, it was barricaded shut, with a security guard stationed at its entrance. The guard was seen busy explaining to disappointed visitors that their favourite beach was closed.

For Algerian expat in Dubai Amar Benatia, Sufouh Beach is part of his morning ritual. "I go there to walk and swim every single morning all year long. I had a stressful year at work and going there helps me a lot."

He hoped that the closure was temporary and that it'd open soon.

"When I found the beach closed, I felt like I lost part of me. I didn't know what to do. I don't feel the same on any other beach. I met people on that beach. We walk and talk together every week. I called all of them and they were all heartbroken. We really hope that they will open our beach soon."

Known for its stunning sunset views, the sandy stretch is nestled between the Burj Al Arab hotel and Palm Jumeirah island.

Its entrance is not apparent as it's behind a row of trees and easy to miss. It is not lit up like some of the other beaches in Dubai. All these factors add to its hidden gem status.

However, despite it maintaining a 'secret' reputation, the beach is a go-to destination for residents and tourists.

It usually sees rows of vehicles in the evenings, and gets crowded over the weekends.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the Dubai Municipality for a comment.

