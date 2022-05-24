Dubai Police seek public help in identifying dead man

The NCM has issued a dust storm alert, with varying intensities expected
Dubai Police are seeking the public assistance in identifying a deceased man.
The man, who was found dead in the sea at the area between Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab Hotel, is an Asian National in his 40s. He was found wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts. The deceased had no identification documents on him.
“Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Ports Police Station. Alternatively, one may contact the Dubai Police Call Centre: 04-901,” the police added.
