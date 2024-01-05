Dubai: Now, book and reschedule driving test appointments on WhatsApp

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 3:18 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 3:36 PM

Those applying for a driving licence in Dubai can now now book and reschedule driving test appointments via WhatsApp, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.

The service is available on RTA’s Mahboub Chatbot on 0588009090.

“The user's phone numbers, and registered information are pre-authenticated, so there is no need to use the official application or visit the RTA's website,” said Mira Ahmed Al Sheikh, Director of the Smart Services Department at RTA’s Corporate Technical Support Services Sector.

“The service, which is available in both Arabic and English, is interactive. Users can schedule their driving test appointments and pay the service fees through the pre-authenticated system,” she added.

