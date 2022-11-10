Dubai: New board of directors announced for Erada Center Treatment and Rehab

The product ensures protection to car engine under stressful motoring conditions
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday has issued an Executive Council Resolution No. (66) of 2022 forming the Board of Directors of the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai.
The new board is chaired by Abdulla Mohamed Falaknaz while the Director General of the Dubai Police Anti-Narcotics Department will serve as its deputy chairman.
Members of the board include the CEO of Rashid Hospital at the Dubai Academic Health Corporation; Abdullah Obeid; Sameera Alrais; Khawla Belhoul; representatives from the Community Development Authority in Dubai and Public Prosecution Dubai; and the CEO of the Center.
The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
Winner to be crowned in grand closing ceremony which will be held at Dubai Opera on Thursday
15-year-old Sanith Piyadigamage's latest work seeks to understand one of the 20th century's most defining events from the lens of a teenager
The show will be broadcast live to residents across the country
The 2023 retail calendar sets the scene for the city’s ever-evolving mix of experiences taking place at world-class malls, attractions, and destinations
This comes in support of a national programme encouraging members of the community to follow suit, and learn about the importance of organ donation
They have been participating in the the promotion for a few years now, using a different person's name on the ticket every time they buy one online
The Lincoln Continental is a 4-door convertible that was custom-built for the pope when he visited India