Dubai: India, Qatar, Turkey announced as guests of honour at World Government Summit

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 8:21 PM

India, Qatar and Turkey have been declared the guests of honour at the 2024 World Government Summit set to take place in Dubai from February 12-14.

The summit, held under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments,” will also host more than 25 government and state heads.

The high-level delegations of the three guest countries will be headed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The guest countries will showcase their successful government experiences and best developmental practices during the summit, which will bring together thought leaders, experts, and representatives of over 85 international and regional organisations with 120 governmental delegations, and 4,000 attendees.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of WGS Organisation, said that hosting India, Qatar and Turkey as this year’s guests of honour reflects their deep-rooted ties and strategic partnership with the UAE.

This year’s WGS focuses on six themes and hosts 15 global forums that will explore future strategies and major transformations in key sectors across 110 interactive dialogues.

Over 200 prominent speakers, including presidents, ministers, and visionaries, will share their insights alongside 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions welcoming over 300 ministers.

