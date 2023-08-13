Dubai: Free entry, lucky draw among fun-filled activities for Pakistan Independence Day celebrations

The event will also feature performances of national songs, showcasing the rich and diverse Pakistani culture

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 9:42 AM

Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) will organise vibrant and dynamic F&B, sports and cultural activities on Sunday, August 13, on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, bringing together community members from across the country.

Running from 6pm till 11pm at the PAD office in Oud Metha, the event will feature a plethora of activities, catering to all age groups and interests. Entry is free for all visitors.

One of the key highlights of the event will be the Dubai Police Parade.

The event will be further enlivened by the performance of national songs and cultural displays, showcasing the rich and diverse Pakistani heritage. Traditional dances, folk music, and theatrical performances will paint a vivid picture of the South Asian nation’s cultural history. The biker's rally will also be a thrilling spectacle for visitors.

A large number of people of various nationalities are expected to turn up to join the South Asian nation’s independence day celebrations. The UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistani nationals, the second largest expat community in the Emirates, with a majority of them living in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

In addition, cultural stalls will display handicrafts, clothes, and other items, offering a glimpse into the country's rich artistry. While food street and live cooking will also be available for the visitors to enjoy the South Asian country’s cuisines.

For the younger attendees, the event will have a dedicated kids’ tableau and a jumping castle to learn and play. The dress competition will see children dressed in traditional and modern attire, adding a colourful touch to the event.

An area will be dedicated to art and sports exhibitions as well.

The event will also feature a lucky draw, adding an element of excitement and anticipation, giving attendees a chance to win exciting prizes.

ALSO READ: