Dubai: Chinese market Yiwu opens, gives access to wholesale prices

The shopping complex houses 1,600 showrooms spread across two floors

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 10:18 PM

Dubai’s Yiwu Market, a hybrid shopping complex that will empower regional and global supply chains, held its official opening ceremony today.

Thanks to its strategic location, Dubai offers businesses access to some of the world’s largest emerging and established markets in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, India, Asia and beyond.

The Dh600 million Yiwu Market, a partnership between DP World and China Commodity City Group (CCC), is the first phase of the upcoming Dubai Traders Market. Located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the Traders Market, once completed, will cover over 60 million square feet and house 20,000 traders and tenants.

The Yiwu Market gains a strong competitive edge by combining DP World’s logistical expertise with insights from CCC, which runs the world’s largest wholesale market, the Yiwu China Commodities City.

China remains the emirate’s largest trading partner with Dh86.7 billion worth of trade in the first half of 2021, up 31 per cent from the same period in the previous year. China’s Belt and Road Initiative is expected to decrease trade costs and lift trade barriers among many countries involved in the initiative. UAE is a “natural cooperative partner” of BRI with an important geographical location and substantial logistic potential.

Yiwu Market will be the first smart free-zone market in the Middle East. It aims to be a one-stop-shop for purchasing, and a highly efficient online and offline platform for wholesale and retail trading.

Spanning an area of 2.15 million square feet, the Yiwu Market houses 1,600 mainland showrooms spread across two floors, of which 99 per cent are already occupied. Divided into two purpose-built sections and approximately 950 metres, the market comprises five main entrances, five atriums, and three corridors running throughout the market.

Yiwu Market will give traders and businesses from across the globe access to wholesale discounts. It will also allow them to leverage Dubai’s central location, reducing turnaround time and supply chain costs.

Dubai’s five-year plan aims to expand its external trade to Dh2 trillion by 2025, consolidating its position as a leading regional and global trade and investment hub. Dubai’s new international trade map will expand air and sea navigation routes, with 200 new cities set to be added to the emirate’s existing network of 400 cities.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, “The opening of the Yiwu Market is a new milestone under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. In collaboration with CCC, the market is part of an ongoing effort to diversify the UAE’s economy and support Dubai’s strategic plan to increase foreign trade to Dh2 trillion in five years. With this new development, we have reaffirmed our commitment to cementing Dubai’s status as the third-largest re-export hub in the world. One of the primary goals of the market is to establish a dedicated international logistics corridor between the Yiwu Markets in Dubai and China. This will ensure the efficient movement of Chinese goods in the UAE, making the country a gateway for seamless distribution across high-growth markets including the Middle East, Africa, the Mediterranean and Europe.”

Wenge Zhao, Chairman of China Commodity City Group, explained, “Providing an integrated experience of retail and storage, the market will offer some of the most beneficial value-added services to traders and shoppers. These advantages make it an ideal solution for all the trading needs of global businesses.”

