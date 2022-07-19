Dubai becomes world’s most popular travel destination

Views for TikTok videos featuring the city's hashtag total over 81.8 billion on TikTok

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 12:06 PM

Dubai has been ranked the most popular travel destination in the world.

According to TikTok Travel Index 2022 released by Bounce, Dubai emerged as the most-viewed destination on the popular social media platform by far with views for videos featuring the hashtag 'Dubai' totalling over 81.8 billion.

Placed second in last year’s index, Dubai usurped the top spot from New York City, overturning a huge lead and showing just how much Dubai has grown in popularity.

“Synonymous with wealth and luxury, Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidaymakers who want to soak up the sun in style. This ultra-modern city is home to some of the world’s most astounding architectures,” usebounce.com said.

The emirate received 7.28 million tourists last year, an increase of 32 per cent. It received 6.17 million international overnight visitors during the first five months of 2022.

Dubai’s tourism and travel sectors have strongly rebounded after Covid-19, helped by the successful handling of the pandemic. Dubai also received the highest FDI into the tourism sector in 2021 globally, attracting Dh6.4 billion foreign investments across 30 projects and creating 5,545 jobs.

The Bounce study covered views 140 different cities had received on TikTok.

The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, was placed 22nd with 8.6 billion views on TikTok.

The second-placed New York City attracted 59.5 billion views on TikTok.

Third-placed London had 36.8 billion views on TikTok, overtaking Istanbul. The capital of the United Kingdom is one of the most iconic cities in the world, with a near endless list of must-see tourist attractions.

The other most viewed destinations on TikTok are Istanbul (34.0 billion), Paris (33.0 billion), Miami (24.6 billion), Los Angeles (20.8 billion), Chicago (17.9 billion), Toronto (17.1 billion) and Madrid (16.0 billion).

