Dubai: 25kg gold up for grabs in Shopping Festival raffle

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 3:22 PM

The Dubai Shopping Festival will kick off on December 8 this year and run till January 14, featuring a wide array of attractive offers, discounts, and chances to win prizes.

The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has announced a DSF campaign allowing residents and visitors to enter their raffle and win up to a quarter kilogram of gold.

Shoppers who purchase jewellery worth Dh500 or more from participating outlets will be given an entry to DJG's raffle, which will award 300 winners a total of 25 kilograms of gold. Customers will receive two raffle coupons on purchase of diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery.

Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), said, “The Dubai Shopping Festival is more than a shopping spree; it's a carnival of luxury and style. At DJG, we believe in turning moments into memories, and what better way to do that than with the timeless elegance of jewellery. This year's DSF promises an elevated experience, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of this celebration of glamour and indulgence.”

Entrants in the raffle can win as follows:

A total of 25 kilograms of gold will be awarded throughout the festival, with four participants winning 250 grams each every second day from December 8 to January 14.

A quarter kilogram of gold each will be taken home 20 winners in the mega raffle.

Two hundred winners will be awarded 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle, which requires customers to scan the QR code on the raffle coupon.

Participating brands include Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, Jawhara jewellery, Tanishq, Meena Jewellers, Kanz, Al Romaizan, and Sky Jewellery. For The full list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and venues are available on the website http://dubaicityofgold.com/.

