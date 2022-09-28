Covid rules in UAE: Masks still mandatory on school buses

Over 190.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Face masks are no longer mandatory in public areas across the UAE. These include schools, malls and supermarkets.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had confirmed that face masks are not required to be worn at private schools, early childhood centres, universities and training institutes in Dubai.
However, they are mandatory on school buses, Khaleej Times has learnt. In an advisory, school transport service operator STS group told parents that face covering is required for school bus students and “our employees until further updates are provided”.
Students also confirmed that their bus supervisors asked them to mask up during the journey to and from school on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, schools welcomed mask-less students on the day.
In mails sent to parents, schools encouraged students, staff and parents to “continue to act responsibly to protect their health and the health of others”.
As part of the sweeping changes announced to Covid safety measures, mask wearing has been made optional in all public spaces in the UAE, except medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means. The isolation period for Covid-positive cases has been halved to five days. Social distancing at mosques has been removed, and the validity of the Green Pass on Al Hosn app increased to 30 days.
ALSO READ:
Over 190.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
A permit is required for those who use e-scooters in the designated districts, but the rule does not apply to those who have a valid driver’s licence
Sales in the sector reached $500 million in 2021, with the volume expected to double by the end of 2022
UAE capital's Department of Culture and Tourism has announced changes to the AlHosn app's Green Pass System, among others
The winners, including a father of three said they frequently participated in the draw, but this was the first time they had ever won
'There is no more time for negotiations. All decisions have been taken, so it is time to implement': UN official in UAE
This is the first of what is expected to be a full-year 2022 dividend payment of minimum Dh2.57 billion
The 303km railway will primarily connect Abu Dhabi to the Sultanate's Sohar Port