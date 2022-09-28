Covid rules in UAE: Masks still mandatory on school buses

Schools are encouraging students, staff and parents to continue to act responsibly to 'protect their health, and the health of others'

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 7:07 PM

Face masks are no longer mandatory in public areas across the UAE. These include schools, malls and supermarkets.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had confirmed that face masks are not required to be worn at private schools, early childhood centres, universities and training institutes in Dubai.

However, they are mandatory on school buses, Khaleej Times has learnt. In an advisory, school transport service operator STS group told parents that face covering is required for school bus students and “our employees until further updates are provided”.

Students also confirmed that their bus supervisors asked them to mask up during the journey to and from school on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, schools welcomed mask-less students on the day.

In mails sent to parents, schools encouraged students, staff and parents to “continue to act responsibly to protect their health and the health of others”.

As part of the sweeping changes announced to Covid safety measures, mask wearing has been made optional in all public spaces in the UAE, except medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means. The isolation period for Covid-positive cases has been halved to five days. Social distancing at mosques has been removed, and the validity of the Green Pass on Al Hosn app increased to 30 days.

ALSO READ: