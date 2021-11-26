Business Bay: Live like an executive

Executive Towers is the most appealing neighbourhood in the city’s popular commercial hub district

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 11:57 PM

If you prefer to live in a neighbourhood where everything from retail stores and restaurants, to jogging and cycling tracks, is just an elevator ride away, then Executive Towers at Business Bay might just be your perfect match.

Arguably the most appealing neighbourhood in the city’s popular commercial hub district, Executive Towers comprises 12 high-rises, of which 10 are residential.

The Aspect Tower, a commercial building, and the opulent Taj Dubai make up the other two.

Around 24,000 people of diverse nationalities live in these buildings that offer downtown living at its best, thanks largely to Bay Avenue.

A two-storey retail promenade which houses several convenience stores, supermarkets and spas, is connected to Executive Towers.

However, what truly sets it apart is its lively restaurant scene.

Whether you want a healthy snack, a sumptuous dinner, a quick takeaway or a meal on the move, the community rivals some of Dubai’s best known food streets in terms of flavour, variety, and ambience.

“We’ve got Farsi, Kebab Grill, Little Italy Ristorante, Moti Mahal, Tangerine, Gazebo, Kamat and La Brioche, besides the ubiquitous Raju Omlet, Fillis, Zaatar Zeit and Starbucks among many other restaurants and cafés,” said a long-time resident of Tower J. “Which other neighbourhood offers so many dining options within a few metres of each other amid such spectacular settings?” he said.

Brinda Hora, a yoga teacher, who has been living in one of the towers since June 2020, said she likes the community vibe of the place.

“There is a community built around the towers and one within it,” said Hora, describing how residents stay connected through the community’s social media group.

“It’s immensely helpful. Every time I need something urgently, there are at least five people responding within minutes, be it a bike pump or a suggestion for a place to eat,” she added.

For fitness enthusiasts, there are dedicated cycling and jogging tracks besides outdoor gym equipment that attract people from neighbouring areas as well.

Architecturally, the apartments at Executive Towers look similar to those at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), which has also been developed by Dubai Properties.

A one-bedroom apartment at Executive Towers costs around Dh1.8 million, while a three-bedroom, hall, kitchen (BHK) unit could set you back by anything between Dh2 and Dh.2.3 million, depending on the size.

Naseer Alam, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of real estate firm Expert Properties, said the towers’ central location and proximity to Business Bay Metro Station make it ideal for working professionals.

“As per statistics, there are 62.8 per cent of people searching for 3-BHK apartments in Executive Towers and 37 per cent searching for 2-BHK. The 3-BHK apartments in Executive Towers E provide investors with the highest return on investments at 7 per cent, whereas the 2-BHK flats give an average return of 6.1 per cent,” he added.



Location benefits:

Facilities: Supermarkets (Spinneys, Choithrams and West Zone), convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants, swimming pool, 24-hour security

Highlights: View of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall Fountain

Easy access: Business Bay Metro Station and Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa Metro Station within walking distance

Outdoors: Cycling/jogging track, children’s play area, free outdoor gymnasium

This is the only place I’ve called home

Purva Grover

For me, Executive Towers is the only place I’ve called home ever since I moved from Delhi to Dubai in 2012.

It’s the community aspect of this area nestled in Downtown Dubai that attracted me to this residential area the most.

Of course, the majestic view of the Burj Khalifa doesn’t hurt!

Our community is home to more than a dozen eateries.

No wonder, we’re always just a few steps away from trying out a new cuisine. From anything to do with a dry-cleaning service to a typing centre, and photography studio to a salon, the residents have it all at their doorsteps.

The in-house facilities like the indoor and outdoor gymnasiums, swimming pools, basketball court, jogging track, and even a dog park, is what keeps the community engaged and active.

Every occasion is celebrated by all of us, from back-to-school, to festivals of diverse nationalities.

The meticulous efforts made to keep the area spic-and-span is another big draw — as is the presence of supermarkets, ample visitors’ parking and the close proximity to the Business Bay Metro Station.

It’s central location, with more than 10 five-star hotels surrounding it, makes it convenient for us to host business and personal meetings.

If you live by yourself, it’s easy to find a running partner, and if you are with family, then the parks will spoil you, especially in the winter months, to turn every evening into an impromptu picnic.

