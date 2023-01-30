Arab Health 2023: AI to aid tackle 30 diseases in Dubai by 2025

The value-based healthcare model to use AI technology for treating diabetes and asthma in the first phase

Visitors at the Arab Health 2023 in Dubai on Monday. — Photo by Nandini Sircar

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 8:52 PM

A value-based healthcare model across 30 disease areas will be introduced for Dubai by 2025.

That was the assurance given by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) at the ongoing Arab Health 2023.

In 2023, this would include focus on diseases like Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), osteoporosis, hyper hypothyroidism, atopic dermatitis, urinary tract infections, migraine and myocardial infarction( MI).

AI technology for predictive healthcare analysis

The model uses AI technology for predictive healthcare analysis for early intervention and prevention of disease and complications caused by the disease.

The model known as EJADAH, which means proficiency in Arabic, was launched in June 2022 and it is a value-based model rather than a volume-based healthcare model.

The AI technology will be initially used for two diseases: Diabetes and asthma.

Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, said: “The model will create a transformational shift in the health sector as providers and payers move towards a value-based care model instead of the current volume-based care model. The value-based model will benefit patients, and will lead to transformation towards preventive and outcome-based care. At the same time, it will benefit providers and payers as it will optimise healthcare expenditure and lead to better population health.”

The model will also include patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) to assess the outcome of care from the patient’s perspective.

The value-based healthcare model will pay for performance and outcomes that matter to patients, it will provide healthcare service providers with evidence-based guidelines, which will be a framework for all physicians to follow with regard to treatment protocols for all ailments.

Insurance providers will have a strong foundation to refer to evidence-based data and all stakeholders will work together to enhance healthcare and reduce unnecessary medical expenditure.

Al Hashimi added: “The model is driven by quality outcomes and at its core lies the health of patients, it will help shift the focus on preventive care, which will benefit patients and lead to reduced healthcare expenditure thus leading to healthcare sustainability. It will also help improve government oversight of the health sector by overseeing clinical outcomes, economic and human-centric outcomes. The implementation of this model will lead to a transformation in the health sector wherein the focus lies entirely on performance and clinical outcomes.”

Al Hashimi explained that payers and providers have been undergoing training to understand the framework and KPIs which will lead to minimal waste of healthcare expenditure and enhanced focus on preventive care.

In 2024, the focus will be on: Peptic ulcer disease, rheumatoid arthritis, obesity and metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovarian syndrome, acne, benign prostatic hyperplasia and arrythmia.

In 2025, the areas of focus will include: Gallstones, osteoporosis, thyroid disease, dermatitis, psoriasis, CHD/Stroke, DVT and renal failure.

Dr Mohamed Farghaly, family medicine consultant, diabetologist and professor of medicine at Dubai Medical Collage and consultant at the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, highlighted that the model would lead to a sustainable healthcare system.

He said the model would empower patients and lead to a sustainable health system. Dr Farghaly added: “It will increase efficiency, efficacy, and safety whilst utilising best-practices and methodologies.”