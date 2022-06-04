Abu Dhabi: Top leaders, experts, journalists to get together at Global Media Congress

Event to help Emirati youth keep pace with the rapid development in the media sector

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Emirates News Agency (WAM) will be organising the first edition of the Global Media Congress 2022 conference, under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry, during the Global Media Congress that's taking place from November 15-17 in the Capital.

Being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the event is gathering significant local, regional, and international interest, with four countries already confirming their participation in the event.

Set to take place in Abu Dhabi at ADNEC, the Congress will bring together top leaders, decision-makers, experts, and journalists from the region and around the world to discuss a number of topics, concepts, and solutions that will play a pivotal role in defining the future of global media.

The event will feature more than 200 CEOs and 1,200 participants, including 30 dialogue sessions, with the participation of 40 prominent international speakers.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), said, "Organising the first edition of the Global Media Congress reflects our strategy for enhancing joint cooperation and building partnerships on the regional and international levels, which will contribute towards progress and excellence in this sector."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at ADNEC, said, "This event will provide fantastic opportunities that will help relay global knowledge in the media sector to the UAE and the wider region by creating a global platform for discussing the impact of direct digital broadcast, helping Emirati youth keep pace with the rapid development of the media sector, and expanding the horizons of students in this field."

The Congress will tackle a number of critical themes related to digital communication, AI, advanced technology, and creativity in media, in addition to sessions on journalism, radio, television, the internet, social media, and global influencers, as well as offering the ideal platform for international companies wishing to enter the regional media space.