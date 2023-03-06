Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

The market features 13 marketing outlets catering to 20 local farmers, with the capacity to sell 20 tonnes of products daily

A new wholesale farmers market has been inaugurated at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi to promote local produce, boost farmers' income, and strengthen the internal trade network.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced the opening of the new "Farmers Market" on Monday in line with the leaders’ commitment to enhancing food security.

The wholesale farmers market is open every day from 1pm to 10pm, running from February until May. It features 13 marketing outlets catering to 20 local farmers, with the capacity to sell approximately 20 tonnes of agricultural products daily. The market serves as a platform for wholesalers, retailers, and consumers interested in buying medium to large quantities of locally sourced products.

The ADAFSA is the main supporter and sponsor of the market, which aims to create innovative marketing opportunities for small-scale agricultural producers of both plant and animal products, boost the competitiveness of local products and make them more accessible to consumers. The market is managed by Silal, a subsidiary of the ADQ Holding Company, who are responsible for registering participating farmers and enabling them to sell their products directly to wholesalers and retailers.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, said that the farmers' markets initiative has garnered significant interest and backing from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Office, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADAFSA.

“The initiative aligns with Sheikh Mansour’s commitment to the advancement of the agricultural industry, increasing farmers' income, and boosting the competitiveness of local produce,” he said.

According to Al Ameri, the establishment of the wholesale farmers' market is an exceptional opportunity for farmers to connect directly with retailers without any mediators, enabling them to obtain a fair price for their products. In turn, consumers benefit from fresh and high-quality local products at a reasonable cost.

Al Ameri further emphasised that the market supports internal trade and the local economy by providing wholesalers and retailers with direct access to daily farm production, sourced directly from Abu Dhabi farms.

The official commended Silal's efforts in managing the market, while highlighting the government's and semi-government agencies' support for local products and farmers.

In reference to the Mina Zayed Wholesale Farmers Market, Salmeen Al Ameri, the CEO of Silal, stated that the market is another stride towards supporting farmers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, following the achievement of the Al Wathba Farmers Market. He further explained that Silal has been at the forefront of executing the leadership's directives to promote and empower local farmers.

He added that 20 display outlets have been made available to showcase the various agricultural products from farmers, with a capacity of up to 20 tonnes. The platforms have been outfitted to allow for direct trade between farm owners and traders, removing the need for intermediaries and assuring farmers of improved returns.

Additionally, he highlighted that the location of the wholesale farmers' market is exceptional due to the Mina Zayed area's established reputation as a permanent hub for buyers, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as a significant consumer base in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

