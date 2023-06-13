6-day Eid Al Adha holidays: UAE, Saudi moon sighting committee to meet this week

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE and Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committees will meet later this week to sight the Dhul Hijjah moon.

The committees will meet on Dhul Qadah 29th which falls on Sunday, June 18, for the crescent sighting.

Based on astronomical calculations, Dhul Qadah will have 29 days and the first of Dhul Hijjah will be marked on Monday, June 19. Islamic months have either 29 or 30 days, unlike the Gregorian calendar which has 31 days.

Muslims in the UAE and other countries celebrate Eid Al Adha on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Sunday announced Eid Al Adha (also known as the festival of sacrifice) holidays from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 as per the Islamic Hijri calendar. Dhul Hijjah 9 is Arafat Day which is likely to fall on Tuesday, June 27 followed by three days to mark Eid Al Adha. By including the two-day weekend, there will be a six-day break from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2, in the UAE. It will be the longest break of the year that public and private sector employees will enjoy.

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and Dhul Hijjah, people are requested to help authorities and report moon sightings.

