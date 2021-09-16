UAE: Indian tourist, 32, suffers massive heart attack in Dubai
Doctor says his case was unique
In a shocking incident, a young 32-year-old Indian tourist who came to Dubai just a couple of days ago to visit friends, suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to Dubai's Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
Indian tourist and businessman Hardik Patel said it all started with discomfort in his chest that soon escalated into severe chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital's emergency room, where the ECG revealed he was having a major heart attack.
Explaining the case, Dr Naveed Ahmed, an interventional cardiologist at Aster Hospital Mankhool, who attended to Patel, said: "The patient was a non-diabetic, non-diabetic, smoker who had a family history of cardiac issues. His case was unique because normally in major heart attacks, we see cholesterol deposits in arteries of the patient that happens over a period of time, leading the arteries to get narrow because of the deposits."
"Heart attacks occur when a clot is formed in these eroded arteries which leads to a complete blockage of that particular artery. This is how a major heart attack presents itself."
Not a normal heart attack
"However, in Hardik's case, we were surprised to see that he didn't have any cholesterol deposits or narrow arteries, but instead his arteries were full of huge clots," said Dr Ahmed.
"Another surprising element was that normally when a person gets a heart attack, there is usually a clot in one artery that caused the attack, but Hardik had clots in two major arteries, which was unusual. However, he survived because the major arteries were not completely blocked and the blood managed to flow through them, although through a narrow passage due to the clotting," he said, adding this case was unique.
Talking about the possible reasons for the heart attack and sudden blood clots, Dr Ahmed said: "The two reasons we suspected behind this attack was smoking or maybe post-Covid side-effects. However, the patient confirmed he never contracted Covid. Clots in multiple arteries shows a very strong association with Covid patients, and although the patient tested negative for the virus and said he had never contracted Covid, we feel that maybe in the past he must have had some influence of the virus in an asymptomatic way that went unnoticed and may have recovered."
The treatment plan
In normal cases of heart attack, Dr Ahmed said heart attack patients were taken for an angiogram to open up a blocked artery by putting a stent. But in Hardik's case, while two tiny arteries were completely blocked, the main arteries were experiencing huge clot formation.
"Therefore, in this case we didn't put stent as a stent may not be able to take the load of the recurring clots and may trouble the patient. So we gave clot dissolving medicine in the arteries of the heart. Patient was immediately put on aspirin, ticagrelor (blood thinner) and statins. After 24 hours another angiogram was done that showed that 90 per cent of the clots had dissolved except for minimal residual clot," Dr Ahmed said.
When asked what the reason behind the heart attack at such a young age could be, Dr Ahmed said mostly it was due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise and smoking that led to it, with some psycho-social stress that professionals experience.
Dr Ahmed also added that in the UAE, the greater part of working professionals in the UAE are living here without their families. "Therefore, many eat outside food almost every day as they do not much care about a healthy diet, they hardly exercise, and take to smoking to reduce stress, which actually doesn't reduce stress but instead kills the smoker.
Dr Ahmed added that Hardik was lucky that he was brought to the hospital in the nick of time as his arteries were not blocked completely. "Therefore, it is important that in such circumstances, the patient should be rushed immediately to the nearest clinic or hospital else the clot may become bigger and block the artery completely making the heart attack a fatal one."
He advised all – young and old - to take out at least 30 minutes every day to exercise in order to keep their body fit.
- saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden ...
He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father... READ MORE
-
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at...
Visitors can also receive discount codes of up to 25 per cent for... READ MORE
-
World
New Van Gogh drawing of old man discovered
The drawing, ‘Worn Out’, will be on temporary display at... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
Kohli will continue to lead the Test and one-day international sides. READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time
15 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19