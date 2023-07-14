UAE travel: Virtual airport check-in initiative launched for people of determination

Trainees will be wearing VR headsets, through which they will be transported into a virtual version of the Abu Dhabi International Airport

Photo courtesy: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 2:53 PM

With many residents and families travelling this summer, Abu Dhabi authorities on Friday launched a novel initiative that can make airport journeys easier for people of determination, particularly those with autism.

An initiative called 'Virtual Check-in Scenario' is now being offered at Al Karamah Training Institute to help people of determination practise and learn the skills they need when passing through airports and taking flights. This is a project launched by the Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Developed by the Virtual Training Centre at the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, the comprehensive virtual training focused on various airport procedures, including passport verification at smart gates, passport control desk and inspection process.

How it works

Trainees will be wearing virtual reality (VR) headsets, through which they will be transported into a replica of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The e-training will then take them through the airport, teaching them how to use the smart gates and complete check-in and inspection procedures seamlessly.

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Adek undersecretary, highlighted the importance of developing an inclusive educational environment that equips students of determination with the skills and experiences necessary for independent and active participation in their communities.

“Al Karamah Training Institute reflects Adek's vision and unwavering commitment to helping our students of determination fulfil their full potential. We are dedicated to equipping them with practical life skills that serve their interests, including technology, agriculture, hospitality, media, arts and more," Al Mheiri said.

Maj-Gen Thani Butti Al Shamsi, director of Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, said the initiative also contributes to achieving the Abu Dhabi Police's strategic objectives of community happiness, corporate leadership, and human resources optimisation.

