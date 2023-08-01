Over 160,000 Emirates travellers choose to fly Premium Economy

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 3:59 PM

Over 160,000 customers have traded up to fly in Emirates Premium Economy since it was introduced in August 2022, with strong demand momentum forecasted in the coming months.

The airline is providing travellers more opportunities to experience its Premium Economy product which is currently available on flights to 11 cities by expanding to 13 cities in the near future.

Celebrating a banner first year of full-service operations with the highly popular cabin class, customer response has been positive with high demand.

Nearly half of customers flying in Emirates Premium Economy are solo travellers venturing off for holidays, while couples and families constitute the other half. More than 60 per cent of customers who booked to fly in Premium Economy in the last year were also loyal Emirates Skywards members and regular customers of the airline.

Emirates currently flies its A380s with the latest Premium Economy cabins to London Heathrow, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Christchurch, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Houston, San Francisco and Dubai, with flights regularly registering full seat loads in Premium Economy.

The airline plans to make Premium Economy available to customers flying to/from Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 29, and additional cities will be announced soon. Emirates currently operates 20 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy.

