Travel from UAE impacted as Oman airline announces suspension of flights to India

Its connections from Fujairah Airport to Jaipur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram will be also be affected by the flight suspension

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 5:05 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 5:14 PM

SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, will suspend its flights to and from India beginning October 1, the airline’s contact centre in Dubai has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.

SalamAir currently operates to four cities in India, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. It is known as a viable and affordable options for thousands of Indian expatriates in Oman.

SalamAir’s connections from Fujairah Airport to Jaipur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram will be also be affected by the flight suspension, the airline’s contact centre in Dubai added.

According to a report by Muscat-based Times of Oman on Thursday, “travel plans of hundreds of India-bound passengers were left in disarray after they received an email that said their bookings on SalamAir from October 1, 2023 onwards will stand null and void.”

Passenger have reportedly have been told that they would “receive the refund for their bookings.”

“We regret to inform you that we are discontinuing our flights to/from India from 01 October 2023. This decision was not made lightly, but due to the limitation of flight rights allocation to India. We understand that this news may cause inconvenience, and we apologise for any difficulties that this may arise,” said the email from SalamAir.

“We have done our very best to ensure that our customers have been cared for throughout this process. Thus, we will fully refund all the passengers who have made reservations to these destinations,” the airline added.

