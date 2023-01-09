Covid travel rules: Proof of vaccination no longer required for visitors to Thailand

The additional flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380
Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday.
Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunisation globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction.
Meanwhile, China is now reopening its borders to foreign travellers. China-bound travellers from the UAE will have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding the flight, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai said.
“Those with negative test results shall make a health declaration to the China Customs before travelling to China without the need to apply for an HS/HDC QR Code from the Embassy or Consulate General of China in the UAE. Passengers with positive test results shall wait until the result is negative,” the consulate said in a statement on its website.
ALSO READ:
The additional flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380
A combination of factors, including positive impact from the Fifa World Cup, government's coolest winter campaign
'UK Border Force staff are set to take industrial action across this period, meaning queues at passport control may be longer than normal,' says the airline
They have also given customers the option of extra flexibility to shift their travel to a non-strike day
A video gives advice on checking in options, baggage allowances and the advantages of online check-in
It will operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week
What if we tell you there are places you could take a trip to this time of year without breaking your bank or dreams?
1.24 million Indian tourists visited Dubai in the first nine months of 2022, the highest among all foreign nationalities