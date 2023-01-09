Covid travel rules: Proof of vaccination no longer required for visitors to Thailand

Country's health minister says that the restriction has been lifted because of sufficient immunisation globally

By Reuters Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 10:51 AM Last updated: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 11:02 AM

Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday.

Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunisation globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction.

Meanwhile, China is now reopening its borders to foreign travellers. China-bound travellers from the UAE will have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding the flight, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai said.

“Those with negative test results shall make a health declaration to the China Customs before travelling to China without the need to apply for an HS/HDC QR Code from the Embassy or Consulate General of China in the UAE. Passengers with positive test results shall wait until the result is negative,” the consulate said in a statement on its website.

