Watch: Driverless taxis take to Abu Dhabi roads

First phase of the high-tech project will feature three self-driving vehicles providing free transport services

Photo: Screenshot

By Web Desk Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 12:35 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 12:39 PM

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transports has rolled out the region's first fully autonomous and environmentally friendly taxi service.

Txai, the pilot project for the new technology, was launched on November 23 at the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, with trials starting at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

In a new video released by the authorities on Twitter, the taxis can be seen plying on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island and testing the pilot service. The taxis, equipped with hi-tech navigating tools, stir around the main roads without any manual help.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport partnered with Bayanat, part of the G42 group, to lead the trial use of autonomous vehicles.

Phase one will see five TXAI branded vehicles operating on Yas Island, transporting passengers between nine stops that include hotels, restaurants, shopping malls & offices.

Phase two will include more TXAI vehicles in multiple locations across Abu Dhabi. Although the vehicles are driverless, a safety officer will be present in the driving seat during the trial phase.

ALSO READ:

Bayanat, part of the G42 group, said trials for the driverless ride-sharing service will begin in Abu Dhabi this month, with the goal of eventually rolling out the technology across the UAE.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, told Khaleej Times at the launch of the new service taxi that they will begin with five cars covering nine locations at Yas Island, a popular entertainment destination in the UAE capital.

“The first phase of the high-tech project will feature three electric and two hybrid self-driving vehicles providing free transport services from hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and offices at Yas Mall,” he said.