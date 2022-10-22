UAE: Drones catch motorists violating traffic rules, rash lane changing found to be most common

Other innovations include a digital twin of a Metro station, smart solutions to transfer vehicle ownership
The Air Support Centre for Ajman Police has been using drones to improve security, support field operations and monitor traffic for a year now.
In a post on social media, the authority said that it has carried out 20 security and air reconnaissance missions, 299 traffic missions since its inauguration, and has been flying for 13,598 minutes.
Captain Rashid Al Attar said that the Air Support Centre is helping to find causes of traffic jams. In case of a traffic jam caused by an accident, an aircraft is deployed to understand its severity.
These drones are equipped with the latest technology, they can take pictures and identify a number plate from 1,000 metres away. Aside from that, they can also travel up to 15km away from their controller.
The Air Support Centre has concluded that not respecting traffic lanes is one of the most commonly committed violations, along with overtaking from the road shoulder.
