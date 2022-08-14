Dubai Metro dominates as public transport clocks 304.6 million users in 6 months

Ridership on both the Red and Green Lines reached 109.1 million: RTA

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 12:55 PM

The Dubai Metro and taxis continue to dominate as public transport soars in popularity among residents and tourists.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday that the number of riders using public transport means and shared mobility clocked nearly 304.6 million during the first half of 2022. During the same period last year, this figure was about 202 million riders.

The daily average rate of riders using public transport means, shared mobility and taxis in the first half of 2022 reached about 1.68 million, compared to about 1.1 million during the same period last year.

According to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, Dubai Metro accounted for about 36 per cent of the total ridership, and taxis for 29 per cent. Public buses contributed to 26 per cent of the net ridership from January to June this year.

Al Tayer said: "March 2022 was the busiest of all months, recording 62 million riders, which coincided with the end of Expo 2020 Dubai. Ridership in other months ranged from 46 to 49 million riders. The first half of 2022 saw a 3 per cent growth in the ridership rate, in comparison with the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. It is an important indicator of the rising demand for public transport means as well as the resurgence of economic activity in Dubai."

Dubai Metro

Ridership on both the Red and Green Lines reached 109.1 million riders in the first half of 2022, with Burjuman and Union stations accounting for the biggest share of riders. On both the Red and Green Lines, Burjuman Station served 6.2 million riders, while Union was used by 5.3 million.

"Al Rigga was the busiest on the Red Line, serving 4.7 million riders, followed by Mall of the Emirates Station (4.6 million), and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station (4.3 million). On the Green Line, Baniyas and Sharaf DG stations ranked first in terms of riders (3.6 million each), next came the Stadium (2.7 million) ahead of Salah Al Din (2.5 million) and Al Ghubaiba (2.3 million)," explained Al Tayer.

Tram, buses, shared mobility

In the first half of 2022, the Tram lifted 3.6 million riders, while public buses served 78.6 million, and marine transport means, 8.2 million.

Shared mobility means (e-hailing, smart rental vehicles, bus-on-demand) lifted 16.4 million riders and taxis (Dubai Taxi, and franchise companies), 88.7 million riders.

"Dubai's public transport network, which is fully integrated, has now become the backbone of people's movement around Dubai. The network succeeded in coaxing a change and evolution in the culture and attitudes of the community towards using more public transport means," said Al Tayer.