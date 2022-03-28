Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 up for pre-order globally

The panel is HDR10+ compliant and covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour spectrum

By ANI Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 9:58 PM

South Korean tech giant Samsung’s 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is finally up for pre-order, globally.

Samsung officially introduced Smart Monitor M8 which was originally announced at CES 2022.

As per GSM Arena, this is a 4K (3,840 x 2,160px) resolution VA type LCD with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The panel is HDR10+ compliant and covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour spectrum.

The company also gives built-in AirPlay 2, wireless Samsung DeX support as well as remote PC access functionality with the device.

There are two 5W speakers onboard and Samsung is also bringing a detachable 1080p SlimFit camera with tilt functionality, as per GSM Arena.

Smart Monitor M8 runs Tizen OS and can act as a control hub for all smart home devices. I/O consists of one micro HDMI port and two USB-C ports.

The buyers will also get Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity and a 65W USB-C output to power on connected phones and laptops. The monitor weighs in at 9.4KG and comes in Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green colors.

As per the outlet, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 will retail for USD 729 with the SlimFit Camera bundled.