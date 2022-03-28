Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 up for pre-order globally

Open to expats and citizens, the Coders HQ initiatives aim to create a large community of trained coders in the UAE
Tech6 days ago
South Korean tech giant Samsung’s 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is finally up for pre-order, globally.
Samsung officially introduced Smart Monitor M8 which was originally announced at CES 2022.
As per GSM Arena, this is a 4K (3,840 x 2,160px) resolution VA type LCD with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The panel is HDR10+ compliant and covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour spectrum.
The company also gives built-in AirPlay 2, wireless Samsung DeX support as well as remote PC access functionality with the device.
There are two 5W speakers onboard and Samsung is also bringing a detachable 1080p SlimFit camera with tilt functionality, as per GSM Arena.
Smart Monitor M8 runs Tizen OS and can act as a control hub for all smart home devices. I/O consists of one micro HDMI port and two USB-C ports.
The buyers will also get Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity and a 65W USB-C output to power on connected phones and laptops. The monitor weighs in at 9.4KG and comes in Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green colors.
As per the outlet, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 will retail for USD 729 with the SlimFit Camera bundled.
Open to expats and citizens, the Coders HQ initiatives aim to create a large community of trained coders in the UAE
Tech6 days ago
Users looking to capitalise on new assets being created may find fake websites being promoted on YouTube videos or through Telegram channels that direct users to fake tokens all the time
Tech6 days ago
Australian Communications and Media Authority investigation shows four-fifths of adults had experienced misinformation about Covid-19
Tech6 days ago
System status page showed all services back online.
Tech1 week ago
As organisations in the Middle East increase their adoption of the latest advanced digital technologies to support their digital transformation goals, the risks and challenges of cybersecurity will also evolve, experts at GISEC 2022 said
Tech1 week ago
One participant wins Dh777,777 in latest draw.
Tech1 week ago
'Dubai Police to implement best technologies such as AI and blockchain to prevent crimes, accidents'
Tech1 week ago
All 'real-money purchases' made between March 20 and April 3 will be donated
Tech1 week ago