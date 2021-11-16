Look: Robots at Makkah's Grand Mosque speak 11 languages, guide pilgrims with rituals

Four-wheeled robot has a 21-inch touchscreen and can deal with visitors' concerns

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 7:29 AM

The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque offers several smart services and technologies for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques in a bid to develop the level of services it offers for visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque.

Smart technology, including a touchscreen robot, is being used to serve visitors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The four-wheeled robot helps people to perform their rituals, offers Ifta services, and answers questions.

There is the option of adding instant translation, remote communication with sheikhs, and setting directives in different languages.

The remote-controlled robot supports 11 languages including Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Chinese, Bengali and Hausa.

It has a 21-inch touchscreen that can be used to deal with visitors’ issues of concern, such as guiding and expressing an opinion, and a smart stoppage system that allows it to move easily and flexibly.

The presidency offers the service of Maqra' Al-Haramayn, the Two Holy Mosques Reader, which teaches the Qur'an to Muslims around the world and to Grand Mosque visitors who want to improve their recitation and receive certificates.

The education is remote, with transmission from the Grand Mosque, and is available in six languages including Arabic, English, Urdu, and Hausa.

The presidency has also launched the Smart Qur'an, an e-device for those with visual disabilities so they can read the Qur’an in Braille.