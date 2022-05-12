Jack Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again

The Times bought his invention for more than $1 million and is revamping the technology
Tech2 days ago
Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he was not keen to retake the helm of the social media company, hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk manages to successfully close the takeover deal.
Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 per cent stake in Twitter, according to Refinitiv.
Since the Twitter board accepted Musk's $44 billion buyout offer on April 25, there is little clarity on the company's new leadership once the deal closes.
Reuters reported on April 29 that Musk had lined up a new chief executive, while there are reports that the Tesla Inc chief may temporarily take over the top job.
Dorsey has had a tumultuous run as the head of the social media company. He was replaced as Twitter CEO in 2008, two years after launching the service, but took over the top job again in 2015 before ceding the role to chief technology officer Parag Agarwal late last year.
ALSO READ:
Meanwhile, a recent regulatory filing showed that Musk was in talks with Dorsey to contribute his shares to the proposed acquisition.
The Times bought his invention for more than $1 million and is revamping the technology
Tech2 days ago
The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and in Japan, whose population peaked in 2008 and has declined since
Tech2 days ago
Firms are working on electric-powered aircraft that take off and land vertically like helicopters
Tech3 days ago
Truly Secure encourages companies to take action to protect the security within their business’s technological environment
Tech4 days ago
Russian space agency official says Benjamin Rich and Alina Tseliupa were detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur
Tech4 days ago
The Tesla chief is poised to acquire the social media platform for $44 billion
Tech4 days ago
Whistleblower group says Facebook’s five-day blackout of news content providers had deliberately “overblocked” local governments
Tech5 days ago
The update includes six expressions, but more will be added soon
Tech5 days ago