World-class Partner

The service provider stands tall, providing comfort and assurance to its users on their nation’s glorious day

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:47 AM

As a trusted cross-border payments provider to millions of Indians in the UAE, LuLu Exchange understands our responsibility towards the Indian population in the UAE. Stepping into the new year, our suite of digital solutions position us as a pioneer in strengthening the cross-border payments infrastructure to ensure Indians get the benefit of a reliable, seamless and affordable network. We have made it our mission to ensure every money remitted through us reaches on time, securely and at the best rates in the market.

India and the UAE share a beautiful bond of respect and trust, and we are proud to have innovated for the growth of the payments ecosystem. Our contributions for the Indian diaspora are based on the foundation of making payments affordable and inclusive for Indians from all walks of life.

From one branch in 2009 to 91 branches today, our ongoing efforts to roll out platform-based services across our physical network has led to better consumer engagement and awareness. This has without doubt, contributed to the flow of outward remittances to India, which ultimately contributes to the growth of the Indian economy.

On the glorious occasion of India’s Republic Day, we at LuLu Exchange convey our heartfelt greetings to Indians across the world. The journey of any great nation depends on the will of its people, and in this regard, India has much to be proud of thanks to the people who call her their motherland. Jai Hind!