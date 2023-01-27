We care about how the UAE sleeps

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023

Over the last five decades, Sleepwell has been Asia’s no. 1 comfort partner by delivering revolutionary mattress technologies. And they’ve now have stepped into the UAE to bring the same comfort and technical expertise to ensure that residents here get comfortable sleep, every night.

Kumar Brijwani, Business Head, Sleepwell (MENA), spoke in detail about how Sleepwell has helped create, advance and evolve sleep solutions over the last 52 years. Holding a strong presence across 32 countries, with 18 facilities in Asia, Australia, and Europe, which earned over 10 million happy customers globally. “We put a lot of effort in our R&D and ensure that we constantly innovate new foam advancements, which promise unparalleled comfort and help in re-energising the body after a busy day. We are stepping into the UAE with ground-breaking innovations which include Air-vent Technology, Wave Profiling, 3 Zone Spring and antimicrobial technology, among others.”

Brijwani also spoke briefly about their mission, “We want to build a community of happy sleepers. We understand that every individual is unique and our range of mattresses can be customised for their unique needs. Lack of a comfortable sleep is a silent, but global epidemic. It’s become common to wake up with a stiff neck, joint pain or with a backache. People really need to consider that their mattress could be at the root of this. That’s why we’ve introduced a 100-nights trial.

Try the Sleepwell mattress for a 100-night, sleep on it, and see the benefits. If it doesn’t suit you for any reason, you can return it with a full refund. Usually, a 10-minute test at the store can’t help you decide the right mattress.”

With an innovative approach and an online buying strategy, we believe Sleepwell will enable the UAE to sleep well.

