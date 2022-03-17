Using Education to Make a Difference

The next generation is being made at Next Generation School

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 10:12 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 10:14 AM

This American-Islamic school located in Al Barsha, has become known for innovative approaches to education. Next Generation provides a comprehensive curriculum following the New York Learning Standards that cultivate and nurture by combining academic excellence with Islamic values. The school embodies Islamic principles to develop an atmosphere which promotes intellectual, social and moral growth to allow its students to reach their full potential. Next Generation provides a balance between a world class international education and the Islamic culture and ethos.

NGS utilises an inquiry-based curriculum that modern pedagogy supports as the best way to prepare your children for the future by making them partners in learning so that student agency in the classroom leads to greater developed critical thinking, collaboration, and other skills necessary for future success.

Next Generation prides itself in saying, ‘it is our duty as Muslims to innovate and make the world a better place’. With brilliant initiatives such as Dubai schools’ largest solar panel project, they’ve transformed their words into action. The project helps to connect students with real-world examples of using education to make a difference to their local and wider communities.

Adopting a Transformational Approach

David Kinkead, Superintendent at NGS on integrating Islamic foundations into education to guide the students

Next Generation combines the practices and culture of Islamic faith with a high quality internationally-recognised curriculum. Our faith is the foundation for everything we do as we seek to graduate Muslims who are proud of their identities and can make a difference in their local and wider communities. We utilise Islamic integration so that teachers in all subjects draw connections to the Qur’an and Islamic faith to make learning relevant. Our use of Islamic pedagogy has seen us highlighted by the University of South Australia as one of five schools worldwide that are using innovative processes to improve their outcomes. Our culture is based around being a community school. We view parents and students as partners in the learning process. This means that all stakeholders are involved and feel ownership of the school and educational process. All of our decisions are made based upon our academic, well-being and equity goals that allow us to ensure our students are at the centre of all that we do. The shared Islamic values of our community truly make it a place where students can flourish and grow not just academically but emotionally, socially and spiritually.