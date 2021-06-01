- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Trust your gut
Keep your digestive system healthy during the summer
Temperatures are rising and hydration is the answer for a healthy digestive system during the summer. It's very important to take care of the gut. The digestive system is linked to many health issues such as mental health and digestive disorders, which is why one must keep their gut healthy and happy. Try to eat stomach-friendly foods such as green leaves, fruits including watermelons, pineapples and pears that will help in keeping your body hydrated for long time. Also make sure to drink water to replenish the fluids that the body loses during the hot weather.
Nutritionist Yasmin Khalid
As a nutritionist, I would also recommend taking probiotics as it helps in improving digestion, reduce stomach inflammation and can also boost your immune system. They are gut-friendly bacteria found in fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and Yakult.
Yakult is a unique product because each bottle contains active probiotics, which are scientifically proven to be strong enough to reach intestines alive to help restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut.
Stay healthy, stay happy!
-
Supplements
Trust your gut
Keep your digestive system healthy during the summer READ MORE
-
Supplements
Trusted source of dairy nourishment
Fonterra commits to producing milk in a sustainable manner READ MORE
-
Supplements
The magic of milk
Al Rawabi celebrates milk every day - from farm to table READ MORE
-
Supplements
Freshness delivered to your doorstep
The fresh milk produced by Al Ain Farms arrives at your table in less ... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi's largest solar-powered car park is now ...
The project will save 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shots now available at ministry ...
Those who have taken the 2nd dose of the Sinopharm jab at least 6... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: How to book your Covid vaccine via WhatsApp
Step-by-step guide to getting an appointment via WhatsApp READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro: Two new stations open today
The opening of the stations comes six months after the opening of... READ MORE