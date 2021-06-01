Supplements
Logo
 
HOME > Supplements

Trust your gut

Yasmin Khalid
Filed on June 1, 2021

Keep your digestive system healthy during the summer


Temperatures are rising and hydration is the answer for a healthy digestive system during the summer. It's very important to take care of the gut. The digestive system is linked to many health issues such as mental health and digestive disorders, which is why one must keep their gut healthy and happy. Try to eat stomach-friendly foods such as green leaves, fruits including watermelons, pineapples and pears that will help in keeping your body hydrated for long time. Also make sure to drink water to replenish the fluids that the body loses during the hot weather.

Trust your gut (KT2916761.PNG)
Nutritionist Yasmin Khalid

As a nutritionist, I would also recommend taking probiotics as it helps in improving digestion, reduce stomach inflammation and can also boost your immune system. They are gut-friendly bacteria found in fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and Yakult.

Yakult is a unique product because each bottle contains active probiotics, which are scientifically proven to be strong enough to reach intestines alive to help restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut.

Stay healthy, stay happy!




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Supplements
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210601&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609975&Ref=AR&profile=1672 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1672,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 