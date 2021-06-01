Trust your gut

Keep your digestive system healthy during the summer

Temperatures are rising and hydration is the answer for a healthy digestive system during the summer. It's very important to take care of the gut. The digestive system is linked to many health issues such as mental health and digestive disorders, which is why one must keep their gut healthy and happy. Try to eat stomach-friendly foods such as green leaves, fruits including watermelons, pineapples and pears that will help in keeping your body hydrated for long time. Also make sure to drink water to replenish the fluids that the body loses during the hot weather.



Nutritionist Yasmin Khalid

As a nutritionist, I would also recommend taking probiotics as it helps in improving digestion, reduce stomach inflammation and can also boost your immune system. They are gut-friendly bacteria found in fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and Yakult.

Yakult is a unique product because each bottle contains active probiotics, which are scientifically proven to be strong enough to reach intestines alive to help restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut.

Stay healthy, stay happy!