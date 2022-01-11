Transforming healthcare

Zabi Malik, CEO, Queens Medical Center

Hybridising the logic of healthcare and technology, Queens Medical Center accelerates its growth

Combining years of experience and trusted global expertise, Queens Medical Center is a highly skilled dental clinic and dermatology hub. The center provides exceptional treatment and care seven days a week. Speaking about the initial days, Zabi Malik, CEO, Queens Medical Center, spoke about his journey in Dubai. “I was born and raised in Dubai and my family has been residing here for over 30 years. While I completed my primary education here, I moved to Canada to secure my master’s degree in business administration and then came back to Dubai. I wanted to give back to the society and do something that would contribute in that direction. So, along with my brother who is a dentist himself, I started our first clinic, located at 2nd December Street in Dubai, which offers people affordable, but good quality dental and dermatology treatments.”

Further talking about the dental and dermatology industry of Dubai, Malik highlighted the important factors that affect the market. “Dentistry, and to an extent dermatology in Dubai, is either very expensive or lacks in terms of the services provided. People here, especially expats, tend to avoid or delay their treatments till they visit their home country, where these services are provided at a more cost-effective rate. This is where I found an opportunity through which I could serve the society by delivering affordable and high-quality dental and derma services to people.”

The center’s focus is to provide individual focussed dental and derma treatments with the latest technology. Adding on the same, Malik said: “We aim to provide a great experience and we are very conscious about the doctors we work with. Patient's comfort is our priority and our team is built of people who understand and deliver this.”

Recently, the center has added all types of blood tests for the patients to their list of services. Speaking about this new development, Malik said: “A lot of times, these tests are not covered under the insurance and get expensive for people and so, we have arranged to provide these tests at an affordable cost. Even if you don’t have any serious ailments, it is always good to be sure, and if it’s affordable, we believe more people will opt for periodic checkups which will help avoid serious circumstances later.”

Aiming to provide the best treatments at the best price using the best technology, Malik emphasised providing the best service, rather than focussing on competition. “ I think what works for us is the focus on the service. Our consultation is free so, if anyone needs any treatment, they are welcome to discuss their problems without having to pay anything. We are blessed to have a great team of doctors, nurses and support staff, which work as one big family. ”

The medical industry has made discoveries regarding treatments, data collection, symptom and disease research, cure research by using technology. “Our technology advancement is seen more in the treatments that we offer. When we started, we promised not to compromise on our services and technology has a huge role to play in this. Our doctors are continuously learning and upgrading themselves, and we are totally focussed on this part,” explained Malik.

Queens Medical Center, puts the patient-centric services on priority above all. Focussing on the customer’s need, Malik calls patient happiness as their achievement. “Every patient that goes out of our clinic with a smile is an achievement, and so we have many. Another more quantifiable one would be that it’s been only three years since we started Queens and we are now opening the second branch in a couple of months in Burjuman." Malik also revealed their long-term plan of having Queen’s presence across the Middle East.

Malik also indicated towards the younger generation. He said that today’s generation is born into an era where technology is a way of life and therefore, they adapt easily to new processes and systems. “We are lucky to have access to knowledge through various mediums and you should make the most of it. Grow your network with people who share the same values. Focus on being someone of value and success will come eventually,” conferred Malik.

