SHE: A Hero To Women

Saira Sara, Founder and President, Ladyz Fuzion on the burning desire to give a voice to Asian women through her platform

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The word fusion means the process or result of joining two or more things together to form a single entity. It is a concept that applies to everything in the life of Saira Sara, a Karachi-born and Dubai-raised mother of two, who has been forging a trailblazing path for women through her unique platform called Ladyz Fuzion.

Armed with a degree in Psychology, Sara was keenly aware of the absence of a networking platform, especially for the subdued and suppressed women from Pakistan. This stoked a raging fire in her to give a voice to her sisters and thus, in her own words, she “started the first Pakistani women networking group in UAE named ‘Ladyz Fuzion.”

The social networking forum started in 2000 with Ladyz Fuzion originating later. Since its inception in 2009, in littler more than a decade, Ladyz Fuzion has become a pioneer in creating a social scene through its hosting of ladies cultural gatherings and events. The platform takes pride in being a proactive ladies group that has been promoting talent amongst the women by hosting networking platforms and gatherings.

Explaining the reason why she felt the need for Ladyz Fuzion, Sara said: “Pakistani women are not given proper platforms to exhibit their skills and talents they have within. Family restrictions or financial and educational limitations in some families do not allow talented women even to come forward. Therefore, Ladyz Fuzion scouts out ladies who have a skillset and are looking for a platform to display their abilities.”

(From left) Sadaf Ahmed, Dr. Mitre Nejkov of Kai Aesthetics Clinic, Saira Sara andImad Ahmed, CEO of Dream Advertising.

Whether it is an eye for fashion, or a star chef in the making or even if someone is a great painter, Ladyz Fuzion has given a platform to showcase their talent and played a significant part in bringing the individual to limelight.

“Ladyz Fuzion believes in giving women the opportunity they need to get ahead in life. Women can advance their own business abilities or just meet new and interesting women who have similar interests by social networking through this platform,” said Sara. “I have been struggling hard to unite all Pakistani women under one platform, so they can form new friends or group of friends. In doing so, I have been able to help many of them through different means,” she added.

Today, the Fuzion community is around 10,000 already and almost 500 women were given their first platform via Ladyz Fuzion and now they either have their own brands or are fashion designers or entrepreneurs in their respective fields. “Not only this, they have been able to form different groups of their own and have played a part in accelerating the prime motive of bringing Pakistani women in limelight.”

ACHIEVEMENTS

Looking back at her journey, Sara said: “There are many memorable moments, one that stands out particularly in mind was when I was awarded for making the best effort for the Pakistani ladies community in UAE.”

Sara said that the leadership of the UAE has always supported women leadership and empowerment and has helped individuals in achieving their ambitions and building their capacities in order to achieve their aspirations.

The aim of Ladyz Fuzion is to give support to Pakistani women through its events and programmes and supporting women within a dynamic and friendly community, giving them the opportunity to attain their highest potential. “Women entrepreneurs are encouraged to grow their networks, share ideas and get support from like-minded women, connect, grow and do business,” said Sara.

Speaking about the various events, shesaid: “Our flagship events are our cultural exhibitions and our Ramazan exhibition was a great success with a huge turnout and all exhibitors and shoppers were very happy with the response.”

She said that women need to venture out and that Ladyz Fuzion is there to help them in this regard. “Therefore, in order to take this to the next level, various exhibitions have been organised over the past 10 years and many more are in the pipeline. These exhibitions mainly cater to women of talent who need to show their products and services the world,” said Sara.

One such upcoming attraction are the SHE Awards and the SHE International Fashion Week, open to all nationalities and slated for September, 2022, which will feature niche designers from Paris, Milan, Pakistan, India and GCC showcasing their latest collection on the ramp.

The event will be followed by SHE Awards, which will recognise reward and empower the unsung she-heroes who have been doing wonders in their respective fields. Elaborating on the event, Sara said: “SHE Awards is all about ‘her’ and is open to all ages, to nominate themselves or others in 50 different categories.” The process of selection is an exhaustive eight-month process in which the finalists are gauged on the basis of their profiles, experience and inspiring journeys.

“Last year, SHE Awards was given to the 47 most inspiring women from different nationalities all around the globe. This year, we are proud to celebrate 50 most inspiring women/girls from all walks of life,” concluded Sara.

SHE Awards and SHE International is a division of Ladyz Fuzion, the pioneers in creating such a plarform or social networking forum for Asian community in the UAE.

For more details, contact info@ladyzfusion.com or visit www.sheinternationalevents.com